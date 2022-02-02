Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.65.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 403,570 shares of company stock worth $109,157,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $248.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

