Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $3.96 Million Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 73,436 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 757,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 98,194 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDOC stock opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,773 shares of company stock worth $901,428 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.76.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

