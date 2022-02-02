Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 6,256 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 99,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $124.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.79 and its 200-day moving average is $119.26. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

