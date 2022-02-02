Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 605,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,468 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 4.4% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $128,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $229.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The stock has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

