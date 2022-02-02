Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Down 10.6%

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) shares were down 10.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 6,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 248,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

Several analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $406,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,308 shares of company stock worth $2,573,255 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

