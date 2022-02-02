Analysts Anticipate Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) to report sales of $5.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Akerna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.10 million. Akerna posted sales of $4.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akerna will report full year sales of $19.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $19.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.76 million, with estimates ranging from $23.60 million to $29.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Akerna.

Get Akerna alerts:

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 143.97%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Akerna in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akerna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

In related news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 100,400 shares of Akerna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Akerna by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in Akerna by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Akerna by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 106,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Akerna by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KERN opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.45. Akerna has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akerna (KERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.