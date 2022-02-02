Analysts Anticipate CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to Post $0.72 EPS

Brokerages expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. CatchMark Timber Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTT. Citigroup downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,201 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,117 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $6,737,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,196,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 350,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 161,572 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a market cap of $399.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.19. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

