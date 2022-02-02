Analysts Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $508.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will post $508.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $684.50 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $473.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNX Resources.
CNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
NYSE CNX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.44. 224,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.33. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $16.22.
About CNX Resources
CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.
