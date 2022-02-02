Analysts Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $508.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will post $508.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $684.50 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $473.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.44. 224,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.33. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.