Analysts Anticipate Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.63 Million

Brokerages expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to post $5.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $11.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year sales of $5.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $940,000.00 to $13.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.68 million, with estimates ranging from $1.22 million to $31.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 443.68%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. 210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,952. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99.

In other Dyadic International news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $117,944.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $114,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 33,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

