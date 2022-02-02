Analysts Anticipate Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.46). Eos Energy Enterprises reported earnings of ($7.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOSE. Benchmark began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 65,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $762,144.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,248. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 145,250 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 77,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

EOSE opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $26.88.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

