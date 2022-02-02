Analysts Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.53 Billion

Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report $5.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.44 billion and the highest is $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $5.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $21.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.90 billion to $21.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $23.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMC traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $154.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,271. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $110.65 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.