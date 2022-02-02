Analysts Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to post $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. United Natural Foods reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of UNFI stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $39.94. 677,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $57.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.93.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 91.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,556,000 after acquiring an additional 45,068 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $6,428,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 8.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

