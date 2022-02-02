Analysts Anticipate WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) to announce sales of $51.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.00 million and the highest is $52.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year sales of $190.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $191.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $253.25 million, with estimates ranging from $247.00 million to $258.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WM Technology.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million.

MAPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in WM Technology by 263.8% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,937 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth $91,421,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its position in shares of WM Technology by 15.9% during the third quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,517,000 after acquiring an additional 392,041 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the third quarter worth $23,381,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WM Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 257,587 shares in the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAPS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.03. 16,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,185. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

