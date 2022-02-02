Analysts Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $250.09 Million

Brokerages predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will report $250.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.17 million to $253.00 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $220.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calavo Growers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.22. 62,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,329. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,603,000 after acquiring an additional 109,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,695 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 13.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after purchasing an additional 56,836 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 73.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 491,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 208,432 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 12.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

