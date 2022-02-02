Analysts Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to report $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.47. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Several research firms recently commented on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,096. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth $49,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNSL traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.95. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $245.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.12%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

