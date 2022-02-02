Analysts Expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to post $2.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.59 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $10.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.51. 1,183,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,785. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

