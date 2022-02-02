Analysts Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $0.92. Stepan reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stepan.

Get Stepan alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Stepan news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $115,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $435,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCL traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $108.82. The company had a trading volume of 60,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,988. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.72. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $106.15 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.