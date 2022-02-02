Analysts Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $0.92. Stepan reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stepan.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE SCL traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $108.82. The company had a trading volume of 60,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,988. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.72. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $106.15 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Stepan Company Profile
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
