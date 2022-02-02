Analysts Expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will report sales of $4.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.05 billion. Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $16.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.41 billion to $16.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $18.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,387. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,879,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,578 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,183 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,226,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

