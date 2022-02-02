Analysts Expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. XPO Logistics posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XPO traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $67.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,424. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

