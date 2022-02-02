Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.21.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

NYSE EPD opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 104.49%.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

