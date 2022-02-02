Analysts Offer Predictions for GasLog Partners LP’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GasLog Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $191.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.69.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 10.0% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 109,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 43.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the second quarter worth $132,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.52%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.