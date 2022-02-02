Analysts Offer Predictions for The Bank of Princeton’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Princeton in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

BPRN opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $216.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Bank of Princeton during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of Princeton by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Bank of Princeton by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 45,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

