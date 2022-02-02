Analysts Set Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Price Target at $387.76

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $387.76.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,804 shares of company stock worth $6,973,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,361,000 after buying an additional 23,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Accenture by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $354.80. 27,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $372.77 and a 200-day moving average of $350.38. Accenture has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

