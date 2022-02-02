Analysts Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target at $155.70

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $383,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,892,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 134.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after buying an additional 1,208,752 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,829,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after buying an additional 431,267 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 90.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after buying an additional 381,225 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Allegion has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

