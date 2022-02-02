Analysts Set Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Price Target at C$44.80

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EDV shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$28.96 on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$23.12 and a 12-month high of C$35.94. The stock has a market cap of C$7.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9204247 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

