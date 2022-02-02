Analysts Set Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Target Price at $115.17

Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,787 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Entergy by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Entergy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Entergy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $111.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,256. Entergy has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

