Analysts Set Expectations for Diageo plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diageo in a research note issued on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diageo’s FY2023 earnings at $8.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.47 EPS.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DEO. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $948.12.

Diageo stock opened at $206.20 on Monday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $156.66 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,605,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Diageo by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Diageo by 297.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.