Analysts Set Expectations for Silgan Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Silgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Silgan’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SLGN. Raymond James increased their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $45.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Silgan has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

