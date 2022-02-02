Analysts Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) PT at $175.42

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.42.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNV opened at $132.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

