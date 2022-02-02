Analysts Set Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Price Target at GBX 290.83

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 290.83 ($3.91).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.63) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.37) to GBX 300 ($4.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.70) to GBX 285 ($3.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 220 ($2.96) to GBX 230 ($3.09) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

