Analysts Set NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) PT at $47.20

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.30. 46,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,664. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The business’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In other news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in NRG Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in NRG Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

