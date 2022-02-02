Analysts Set Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Price Target at $109.27

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.80. 2,157,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,543. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.37 and a 200 day moving average of $107.46. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $79.32 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

