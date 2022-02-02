Analysts Set S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) PT at $476.70

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $476.70.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $417.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.63. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $322.37 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after acquiring an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after acquiring an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,029,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

