Analyzing NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) & MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and MiMedx Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

NeuroOne Medical Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.88, indicating a potential upside of 179.76%. MiMedx Group has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 218.83%. Given MiMedx Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A MiMedx Group -12.34% N/A -16.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and MiMedx Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $180,000.00 188.86 -$9.95 million N/A N/A MiMedx Group $248.23 million 2.23 -$49.28 million ($0.33) -14.97

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MiMedx Group.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. The company was founded by Mark Christianson on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

