AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Up 45.2% in January

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,600 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the December 31st total of 583,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,093,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.