Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $7.84 Per Share

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Anthem in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.81. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $32.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $36.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $41.22 EPS.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.15.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $438.90 on Monday. Anthem has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $470.02. The stock has a market cap of $106.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $439.16 and a 200-day moving average of $408.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,415,000 after acquiring an additional 150,930 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,041,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Anthem by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after acquiring an additional 258,720 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 587,649 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.