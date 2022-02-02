Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 49.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 327.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $276.81 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $204.26 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.94 and its 200-day moving average is $287.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

