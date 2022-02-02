Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the December 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a current ratio of 66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

