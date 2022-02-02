Apollo Medical Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,664 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,272% compared to the typical volume of 267 put options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Apollo Medical stock opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.85. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $133.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Medical Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
