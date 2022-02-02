Apollo Medical Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,664 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,272% compared to the typical volume of 267 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.85. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $133.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

