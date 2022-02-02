Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.6% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $174.61 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

