Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $168.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $174.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.25. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.