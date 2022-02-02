Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $97.76 and last traded at $97.76. 1,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 110,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.94.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

