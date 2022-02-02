Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,398,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,644,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Applied Materials by 371.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after buying an additional 1,803,466 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $138.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.98 and a 200-day moving average of $142.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

