Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,300 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 672,500 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 825,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ APRE opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $8.46.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). Research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

In related news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $108,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 301,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 93,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 82,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $606,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.