ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $93.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $46.04 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.10.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ArcBest by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ArcBest by 202.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 7.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

