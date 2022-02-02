ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Raised to $111.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $108.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s current price.

ARCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.10.

Shares of ArcBest stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.70. 3,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $46.04 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.23.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ArcBest by 54.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

