Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $127.77

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 127.77 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 89.06 ($1.20). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.28), with a volume of 70,915 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.34. The firm has a market cap of £12.98 million and a P/E ratio of 12.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Get Arcontech Group alerts:

In related news, insider Louise Maxwell Barton bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £11,250 ($15,125.03).

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcontech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcontech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.