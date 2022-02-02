Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.83. 1,374,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,819. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $723.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.21 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 406,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 426,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

