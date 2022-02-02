Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,026,000 after buying an additional 424,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,513,000 after buying an additional 953,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,678,000 after buying an additional 1,168,736 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,721,000 after buying an additional 531,954 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after buying an additional 2,065,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.77.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.