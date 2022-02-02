Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 598,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 374,342 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRI opened at $139.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.61. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.05 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

